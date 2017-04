SYDNEY Oct 16 Global miner Rio Tinto on Friday posted a 17 percent rise in third-quarter iron ore shipments to 91.3 milllion tonnes and said it remained on track to meet full-year guidance of 340 million tonnes.

However, Rio Tinto said it expects its share of mined copper production in 2015 to reach only about 510,000 tonnes, down from earlier guidance of up to 535,000 tonnes. (Reporting by James Regan)