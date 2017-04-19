SYDNEY, April 20 Global miner Rio Tinto said first quarter iron production from Australia fell 3 percent from the same period a year ago due to wet weather at its mines, but kept its full-year guidance intact.

Pilbara mines output totaled 77.2 million tonnes, the company said.

Full-year shipping guidance was kept at 330 million-340 million tonnes, the company said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese)