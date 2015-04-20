SYDNEY, April 21 Rio Tinto on
Tuesday posted a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output amid a
push to capture more of the global market despite a mounting
supply glut driving ore prices to record lows.
The world's no. 2 producer after Vale increased
production 12 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier,
to 74.7 million tonnes, according to the company's latest
operations report.
Iron ore accounts for about 90 percent of Rio Tinto's
overall earnings.
The price of iron ore has crashed from highs of $130 a tonne
at the start of last year to around $50 a tonne this week.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)