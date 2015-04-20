(Adds CEO comment, copper details, UBS forecast)
SYDNEY, April 21 Rio Tinto on
Tuesday posted a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output amid a
push to capture more of the global market despite a mounting
supply glut driving ore prices to 10-year lows.
The world's no. 2 producer after Vale increased
production 12 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier,
to 74.7 million tonnes, according to the company's latest
operations report, in line with a forecast from UBS.
"By making best use of our high quality assets, low cost
base and operating and commercial capability our aim is to
protect our margins in the face of declining prices and maximise
returns for shareholders throughout the cycle," Chief Executive
Sam Walsh said in a statement.
Iron ore accounts for about 90 percent of Rio Tinto's
overall earnings.
Rio Tinto stuck to its forecast that it expects to ship
about 350 million tonnes from its Australian and Canadian
operations, which would include drawing down inventories to help
maximise cash flow.
The price of iron ore has crashed from highs of $130 a tonne
at the start of last year to around $50 a tonne this week.
Rio Tinto's average cash cost of iron ore production was
$19.50 a tonne in 2014, and is forecast at about $17 a tonne
this year.
Goldman Sachs has said in a report that the market is so
dire in iron ore for all but the top three miners that half the
world's so-called "tier two" producers run the risk of closing.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, among Goldman's list of
tier two miners, blames the price falls on Vale, Rio Tinto and
fellow Australian producer BHP Billiton for
flooding an already depressed market with hundreds of millions
of tonnes of iron ore.
Rio Tinto is pushing ahead with plans to expand its
Australian production to 350 million tonnes a year by 2017.
Walsh, speaking after the company's annual general meeting
last week, said with iron ore selling for $50 a tonne, the
company had to ensure "we maintain the margin between ourselves
and the high-cost producers."
Rio's mined copper output fell 9 percent in the March
quarter from a year earlier due to lower grades, which had been
expected, at Rio's Kennecott mine in the United States.
The company still expects to produce between 190,000 and
220,000 tonnes of refined copper this year.
