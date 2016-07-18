SYDNEY, July 19 Rio Tinto on Tuesday maintained its full-year iron ore shipment guidance from its Australian mines of roughly 330 million tonnes, subject to weather conditions.

The company expects its smaller Canadian iron ore division to yield around 20 million tonnes this year, keeping global guidance unchanged at 350 million tonnes for 2016.

Second-quarter production in Australia of 80.9 million tonnes, with Rio Tinto's share 66.3 million tonnes, was 8 percent higher than the second quarter of 2015 and was 1 percent above the first quarter of 2016, the company said in releasing second-quarter production data.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Toni Reinhold)