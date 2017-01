SYDNEY Oct 20 Global miner Rio Tinto has lowered its 2016 guidance for iron ore shipments to between 325 million and 330 million tonnes after releasing lower third quarter shipping data.

The world's second biggest producer of the steelmaking ingredient said third-quarter shipments fell 5 percent to 80.9 million tonnes versus the year-ago quarter.

Prior full year guidance was for 330 million tonnes, according to Rio Tinto. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese)