SYDNEY Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto hit its mid-point target for iron ore shipments from Australia in 2016 and kept its guidance of 330-340 million tonnes for this year intact.

The world's second-biggest supplier of the steel-making raw material shipped 327.6 million tonnes in 2016 against guidance of 325-330 million tonnes, it said.

Guidance for shipments of 330-340 million tonnes in 2017 was unchanged.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)