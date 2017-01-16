PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto hit its mid-point target for iron ore shipments from Australia in 2016 and kept its guidance of 330-340 million tonnes for this year intact.
The world's second-biggest supplier of the steel-making raw material shipped 327.6 million tonnes in 2016 against guidance of 325-330 million tonnes, it said.
Guidance for shipments of 330-340 million tonnes in 2017 was unchanged.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)