MELBOURNE Feb 12 Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh declined to say whether the company would be in position to return more capital to shareholders a year from now, flagging this year was likely to be tough for the industry.

But he said given the company has slashed net debt, cut capital spending plans further and beaten its own cost-cutting targets, it should have flexibility to sustain returns to shareholders. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)