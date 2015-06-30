(Repeats to more subscribers)
June 29 Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis' X2
Resources is in "serious" talks to purchase some of Rio Tinto
Plc's Australian coal assets, the Financial Times
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The multibillion-dollar deal talks are at an early stage and
have generated solid interest from both sides, the FT reported.
The discussions could also extend to include Rio's
metallurgical coal assets in Queensland, the newspaper said.
A spokesman for X2, Michael Oke, declined to comment.
A sale of Rio's thermal coal assets in New South Wales would
be the biggest divesture by the company under Chief Executive
Sam Walsh, for the past two and a half years, the FT said.
A spokeswoman for Rio Tinto declined to comment.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that X2, which was long
considered a front runner for Barrick Gold's Zaldivar
copper mine in Chile, bowed out of the race after it was outbid
in the first round of the sale process.
More than a year after he launched his private fund, Davis
has been coming under pressure to build a new mining empire with
the $6 billion in capital he has raised.
X2 has so far expressed interest in a number of assets in
copper, coal and other commodities, but has yet to make its
first acquisition.
