BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, April 16 Rio Tinto's iron ore cost of production has fallen from an average of $19.50 a tonne in 2014 to around $17 so far this year, the head of the world's second-largest mining company said on Thursday.
The reduction was thanks to a cheaper Australian dollar, which benefited Rio's giant iron ore mines in Australia, and a weaker oil price, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said during the company's annual general meeting.
Rio Tinto, the world's cheapest supplier of iron ore to China, as well as rivals BHP Billiton and Vale , are trying to cut production costs to the bone to remain competitive after a tumble in the price of iron ore in the last couple of years. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.