SYDNEY Oct 15 World no. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto said a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a hefty rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market.

Third-quarter iron ore output climbed 12 percent from the same period a year ago to 76.8 million tonnes, the company said.

Rio Tinto, which competes with Vale and BHP Billiton in the seaborne-traded iron ore market, confirmed its target of mining 295 million tonnes of the steel-making material in 2014, up from 266 million last year.

"Our strategy of focusing on long-life, low-cost assets means we will continue to generate strong cash flows despite a lower price environment, resulting in materially increased and consistent cash returns to shareholders," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in releasing the company's third-quarter production report on Wednesday.

