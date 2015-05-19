May 19 A worker at Rio Tinto's Fer et Titane unit died after being injured at its facility at Sorel-Tracy in the Canadian province of Quebec, the global mining company said on Tuesday.

Rio Tinto said it was cooperating with Quebec police, but the company gave no details on what caused the worker's death.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the worker's family and colleagues," Sylvain Paul-Hus, a managing director with the Sorel-Tracy unit, said in a statement.

Work at the operation, which produces titanium-dioxide feedstock, cast iron, steel and metal powders, was suspended until further notice. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)