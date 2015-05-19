May 19 A worker at Rio Tinto's
Fer et Titane unit died after being injured at its facility at
Sorel-Tracy in the Canadian province of Quebec, the global
mining company said on Tuesday.
Rio Tinto said it was cooperating with Quebec police, but
the company gave no details on what caused the worker's death.
"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the worker's
family and colleagues," Sylvain Paul-Hus, a managing director
with the Sorel-Tracy unit, said in a statement.
Work at the operation, which produces titanium-dioxide
feedstock, cast iron, steel and metal powders, was suspended
until further notice.
