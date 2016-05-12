JOHANNESBURG May 12 Operations at a South
African Rio Tinto mine producing titanium dioxide
resumed on Thursday after a five-day interruption caused by
community protests, the company said in a statement.
Members of the community blocked roads outside the Richards
Bay Minerals (RBM) operation demanding the company create more
jobs for locals on Saturday.
"We are pleased to share that after successfully engaging
with both the Mbonambi and Sokhulu communities, we resolved the
community protest challenge," RBM spokeswoman Fundi Dlamini
said.
The company, the community and a government representative
agreed on "certain action items that will be implemented over
the coming weeks", RBM said.
RBM is 74 percent owned by Rio and is part of its Iron &
Titanium unit, the world's top producer of titanium dioxide
feedstock, cast iron, steel and metal powders from operations in
Canada, South Africa and Madagascar.
Titanium dioxide is used mainly to produce titanium pigment,
the most commonly used white pigment. It is used to add capacity
to paper, paints and plastics.
