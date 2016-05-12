JOHANNESBURG May 12 Operations at a South African Rio Tinto mine producing titanium dioxide resumed on Thursday after a five-day interruption caused by community protests, the company said in a statement.

Members of the community blocked roads outside the Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) operation demanding the company create more jobs for locals on Saturday.

"We are pleased to share that after successfully engaging with both the Mbonambi and Sokhulu communities, we resolved the community protest challenge," RBM spokeswoman Fundi Dlamini said.

The company, the community and a government representative agreed on "certain action items that will be implemented over the coming weeks", RBM said.

RBM is 74 percent owned by Rio and is part of its Iron & Titanium unit, the world's top producer of titanium dioxide feedstock, cast iron, steel and metal powders from operations in Canada, South Africa and Madagascar.

Titanium dioxide is used mainly to produce titanium pigment, the most commonly used white pigment. It is used to add capacity to paper, paints and plastics. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)