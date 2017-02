Aug 2 Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $338 million to complete the development of its Silvergrass iron ore mine in Western Australia.

The investment will add 10 million tonnes of capacity and reduce unit costs, the company said.

The Silvergrass mine is part of Rio Tinto's Pilbara operations, which make up the vast majority of the miner's iron ore production.