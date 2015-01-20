SYDNEY, Jan 20 Rio Tinto
fourth-quarter and full-year production of key commodities
below: Figures represent Rio Tinto's share of production unless
otherwise stated.
2014 2014 2013 2014 2014
Q4 Q3 Q4 year vs guidance
Alumina 1,931 1,877 2,582 8,134 7,400
('000 t)
Aluminium 842 848 853 3,361 3,400
('000 t)
Bauxite 10,794 10,889 11,432 41,871 41,000
('000 t)
Hard 1,656 1,927 2,410 7,471 7,400
coking coal
('000 t)
Mined copper 128.3 151.8 165.6 603.1 615.0
('000 t)
Refined copper 40.7 83.5 81.0 294.6 300.0
('000 t)
Iron ore 63,239 60,450 55,510 233,557 #295,000
('000 t)
*Total Q4 iron ore was 79.1 mln tonnes and full year production
295.4 million tonnes on 100 pct basis.
#Guidance on 100 percent basis
Source: Rio Tinto
