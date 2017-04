SYDNEY Jan 20 Rio Tinto on Tuesday posted a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output amid a drive to corner a greater share of the global market despite a big drop in the price of iron ore due to oversupply in China.

The world's no. 2 producer after Vale lifted iron ore production 12 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, to 79.1 million tonnes, meeting full-year guidance of 295 million tonnes.

Iron ore accounts for about 90 percent of Rio Tinto's overall earnings. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)