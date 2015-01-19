* Rio Tinto iron ore output rises 12 pct in Q4
* Meets 2014 guidance of 295 million tonnes
* Aluminium makes greater 2014 contribution
(Adds production data, CEO quote, price forecast)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 20 Rio Tinto
reported a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output on Tuesday
amid a drive to corner a greater share of the world market, and
reported price gains at its long-pilloried aluminium division.
The world's no. 2 producer after Vale lifted iron
ore production 12 percent in the fourth quarter from a year
earlier, to 79.1 million tonnes, meeting full-year guidance of
295 million tonnes.
Iron ore accounts for 90 percent of Rio Tinto's earnings and
the higher tonnage is seen as a step in shoring up its balance
sheet ahead of a promise of sharply increased returns to
shareholders, starting with its annual results in February.
Analysts expect Rio to spend up to $4 billion buying its own
shares as part of the strategy to boost returns.
"We have had a successful year of production, capped off
with a robust fourth quarter," Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in
a statement. "Output is in line with our targets across all of
our major products."
Mega miners such as Rio, Brazil's Vale and BHP
Billiton have been ramping up iron ore output, despite
concerns of an oversupply that cut prices 47 percent in 2014.
Their strategy to take market share from high-cost Chinese
miners has so far met with only limited success, with the
highest estimates suggesting less than a fifth of the roughly
500 million tonnes mined each year in China has come off line.
In aluminium, Rio has been steadily recovering from a
disastrous $38 billion acquisition of Alcan in 2007 that brought
it close to bankruptcy and helped lead to the dismissal of its
previous chief executive, Tom Albanese.
Net earnings from the division went from $54 million in 2012
to $557 million in 2013 and could be higher for 2014, given a
6.5 percent price rise in 2014.
Rio reported only a 1 percent decline in 2014 output of the
lightweight metal to 3.36 million tonnes, suggesting a greater
contribution to 2014 profits.
Close rival Alcoa last week delivered its strongest
operating result since 2008.
Rio releases its 2014 financial results on Feb 12, with
analysts tipping a near 10 percent drop in profit to around $9
billion, reflecting the slump in the iron ore price
.IO62-CNI=SI.
It said it sold its ore for an average price of $84.30 per
tonne in 2014, well above current world market prices of $67.89
a tonne. Citi has cuts its 2015 iron ore price forecast to $58 a
tonne from $65.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)