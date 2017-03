MELBOURNE Aug 7 Rio Tinto Chief Financial Officer Chris Lynch said the company is no longer under pressure to cut net debt and the board would be in a strong position to consider a capital return at the group's full-year results in February 2015.

"There's pretty good scope there for the board to have some fairly good news in early 2015," Lynch told reporters on Thursday after the company delivered a 21 percent jump in first-half underlying earnings. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)