* Underlying earnings drop 43 percent, in line with analysts
* Rio increases cuts to capital spending
* CEO says iron ore market heading for "equilibrium"
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 6 Global miner Rio Tinto
on Thursday posted sharply lower first-half profits on
sliding metal prices and pledged $1 billion in cost cuts this
year.
The company's iron ore division was particularly hard hit,
with underlying earnings in the section plunging 55 percent in
the first half versus a year earlier despite a dramatic
reduction in how much it spends to mine each tonne.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh called the results
"robust" in light of operating conditions, but warned the
company was now facing price declines in nearly all the
commodities it churns out.
Miners have been among the worst performers on London's FTSE
index of blue-chip companies so far this year, hit by oversupply
and slowing growth in major consumer China. The FTSE 350 mining
index has fallen by about 20 percent since the
start of the year.
"The next six months are likely to be an even more
challenging period, given the price declines we have seen so
far, with the anticipated oversupply of iron ore yet to fully
play out," Investec said in a note.
Rio's capital spending reduction target has been reset to $1
billion this year, raised from $750 million earlier, to help
offset weak conditions, Walsh said on a media call.
Despite the dismal outlook, Rio lifted its interim dividend
by 12 percent to $1.075 per share, keeping to board policy.
The diversified miner's net profit tumbled 82 percent to
$806 million in the six months to June 30, while underlying
earnings, which strips out the impact of one-off impairments,
fell 43 percent to $2.9 billion, in line or slightly above most
analyst forecasts.
Barclays said the results were "very good" given market
conditions, adding that it would remain equal weight on the
stock.
In iron ore, which accounted for 72 percent of Rio Tinto's
overall net earnings, Walsh said he was expecting roughly 120
million tonnes of unprofitable mining capacity to close this
year, with 80 million tonnes coming from China's higher-cost
operators.
"In terms of supply and demand, we are really seeing that
the market has reached some sort of equilibrium," he said.
Walsh reiterated the company's 2015 production target of 340
million tonnes.
China's steel production, a key measure of iron ore demand,
has been lower in 2015 than the year before, but Walsh is still
expecting substantial long-term growth.
"The recovery will be characterised by slower commodity
demand growth compared to the past decade and a likely continued
focus on productivity and costs over capital project
development," he said.
Spot iron ore hit a record low of $44.10 a tonne in early
July after plunging through the first half of the year. Even
with a modest recovery to $56.40 a tonne, they are down more
than 22 percent this year.
