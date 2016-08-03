BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.12 excluding items
* Sun bancorp inc says during q4, average commercial loans grew by 8% annualized while average deposits grew by 4% annualized
MELBOURNE Aug 3 Rio Tinto has no plan to increase its majority stake in Turquoise Hill Resources , chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques told reporters on Thursday.
Turquoise Hill owns 66 percent of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, a key growth asset for Rio Tinto.
"There is no plan to increase our equity stake in Turquoise Hill," Jacques said on a conference call following the release of Rio Tinto's half-year results.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Netscout systems reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss caused by a mark-to-market pension charge.