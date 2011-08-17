* Fatality at Rio Tinto iron ore mine site under investigation

SYDNEY Aug 17 World no. 2 iron ore producer Rio Tinto RIO.L> said on Wednesday it had suspended operations at two mines in Australia accounting for about 6 percent of its total production following the fatality of a worker.

"Operations at Brockman 2 and the adjacent Nammuldi mine site will remain suspended until further notice," the company said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was fatally injured shortly after 8:00 p.m local time (1200 GMT) on Tuesday while working on loading equipment, according to Rio Tinto.

The Nammuldi deposit currently yields about 6 million tonnes of ore a year. The Brockman 2 mine produces around 9 million tonnes a year.

Rio Tinto expects to produce about 240 million tonnes of iron ore in total in 2011.

The mines are located roughly 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Rio Tinto's Tom Price iron ore hub in the Pilbara iron belt region.

The Western Australian state police, Department of Mines and Petroleum and other relevant authorities would immediately begin investigations into the incident, according to the company.

Rio Tinto also said its own investigation team was being mobilised and would arrive on site later this week. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)