(Updates with Vale comments)
By Alonso Soto and Brendan Pierson
BRASILIA/NEW YORK Nov 20 A U.S. judge on Friday
dismissed Rio Tinto's lawsuit accusing rival Vale
and others of conspiring to misappropriate its mining
rights in the Simandou region in Guinea.
Simandou has some of the world's most valuable iron ore
deposits. Rio Tinto had said in its April 2014 lawsuit that Vale
had conspired with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and BSG
Resources.
But U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said on
Friday that Rio Tinto had waited too long to file the lawsuit
after losing the mining rights in December 2008.
Under the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act,
a U.S. anti-conspiracy law, the Anglo-Australian company would
have had to sue within four years, the judge said.
"Judge Berman's decision was focused on a narrow point of
law and he did not rule on the evidence Rio Tinto has been
gathering in the case," Rio Tinto said in a statement. "Rio
Tinto is free to both appeal Judge Berman's decision and pursue
its claims in other forums, and is actively looking at all
options."
Vale said it was very satisfied with the decision.
"From the start, Vale has kept the most solid conviction
that those allegations were groundless," Vale said in an emailed
statement.
Rio Tinto had accused the defendants of devising a
fraudulent scheme to steal its rights over the northern half of
Simandou.
The complaint said Rio Tinto had spent hundreds of millions
to develop Simandou until 2008, when former President Lansana
Conte's government revoked its permit on the northern half of
the deposit and then transferred it to BSG, the mining branch of
Steinmetz's conglomerate.
At the time, the government told Rio it had moved too
slowly, but Rio Tinto said it had complied with the terms of the
leases.
BSG then sold 51 percent of its Guinean assets to Brazil's
Vale in 2010, when they created joint venture VBG in a $2.5
billion deal.
A Guinean government panel charged with reviewing the West
African nation's mining deals later said it had found BSG
obtained the rights through "corruption." The government
stripped BSG and Vale of their rights over Simandou and the
Zogota deposits shortly before Rio Tinto filed its lawsuit last
year.
Guinean President said at the time that Vale had nothing to
do with the corruption alleged by the government panel. BSG has
repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has sought international
arbitration.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Brendan Pierson in
New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Andrew Hay and Bernard Orr)