By Andrew Chung
| New York
New York Dec 17 A U.S. federal judge on
Wednesday refused to dismiss mining giant Rio Tinto's
lawsuit against rival Vale, alleging it
conspired with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and BSG
Resources to steal the company's valuable mining rights in
Guinea.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman of Manhattan rejected
Brazil-based Vale's argument that a 2008 agreement it struck
with Rio Tinto related to the mining rights required that the
dispute be litigated in England.
The agreement makes England an optional, not a mandatory,
choice, the judge said.
The judge also cited other reasons to keep the lawsuit in
New York, including Vale's meetings in the city related to the
alleged conspiracy, and an ongoing federal investigation related
to Guinea rights.
Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto filed the lawsuit last
April against Vale, Steinmetz and BSGR.
Steinmetz and BSGR have denied wrongdoing.
Simandou in Guinea is one of the most valuable iron ore
deposits in the world.
The area could help one of Africa's poorest countries to
prosper but the mine development has been paralysed by battles
over the concessions.
Citing the high cost of lawsuits in the U.S., Vale's general
counsel earlier this month said that the company may consider
settling with Rio Tinto depending on how Berman ruled on the
dismissal request.
Representatives from Rio Tinto and Vale did not immediately
return requests for comment.
The case is Rio Tinto PLC v Vale SA et al, in the U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-3042.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr)