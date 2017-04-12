UPDATE 9-Oil sinks to November lows on shock U.S. gasoline build
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
SYDNEY, April 13 Australia's foreign investment watchdog has cleared Chinese- backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd to pursue its $2.45 billion acquisition of Rio Tinto 's Coal and Allied Division, Yancoal said on Thursday.
The approval by the Australian Investment Review Board marked a critical milestone for Yancoal, representing the Australian government's support for investment in the local resources sector, Yancoal said.
Yancoal said it expects to complete the deal in the third quarter of 2017. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
* New PM faces challenges on Brexit, N.Ireland, housing (Adds reaction from EU; names cabinet)
* Dollar rebounds from 7-month low after Fed statement * Fed raises interest rates as expected * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts throughout after Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and