UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
TORONTO, April 16 Rio Tinto's Kennecott Utah Copper said on Tuesday it is invoking force majeure after last week's huge landslide at its Bingham Canyon mine.
"Because of the slide and immediate impacts, Kennecott is invoking 'force majeure' in accordance with terms in the agreements with companies that we supply copper cathodes and sulphuric acid," spokesman Kyle Bennett said in an email.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.