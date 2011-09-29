TORONTO, Sept 29 Small Canadian miner Rio Alto Mining Ltd RIO.V said on Thursday a strike has halted mining activities at its La Arena gold mine in Peru temporarily.

The Vancouver-based miner said its 2011 gold production will be cut, but the company said it continues discussions with government representatives, some representatives of the local community and others with a "view to resolving this situation in the coming days."

Rio Alto said it will provide an updated production forecast following the resumption of mining activities at the site. The company said it will host a conference call at 0900 EDT (1300 GMT) on Friday to update investors. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)