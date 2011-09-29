TORONTO, Sept 29 Small Canadian miner Rio Alto
Mining Ltd RIO.V said on Thursday a strike has halted mining
activities at its La Arena gold mine in Peru temporarily.
The Vancouver-based miner said its 2011 gold production
will be cut, but the company said it continues discussions with
government representatives, some representatives of the local
community and others with a "view to resolving this situation
in the coming days."
Rio Alto said it will provide an updated production
forecast following the resumption of mining activities at the
site. The company said it will host a conference call at 0900
EDT (1300 GMT) on Friday to update investors.
