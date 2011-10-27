(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Canada's RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO) said it would raise C$100 million in a discounted equity offering to repay its debt.

The company will sell about 4 million units for C$24.85 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc.

The offering price is about 1 percent lower than the stock's Thursday close of C$25.08 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The underwriters can choose to buy an additional 603,750 units, within two days of the closing of the offer, the REIT said in a statement. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)