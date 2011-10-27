(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Canada's RioCan Real Estate Investment
Trust (REI_u.TO) said it would raise C$100 million in a
discounted equity offering to repay its debt.
The company will sell about 4 million units for C$24.85 each
to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and TD
Securities Inc.
The offering price is about 1 percent lower than the stock's
Thursday close of C$25.08 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The underwriters can choose to buy an additional 603,750
units, within two days of the closing of the offer, the REIT
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)