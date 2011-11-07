BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin plans to offer up to $2.5 bln of senior notes in private transactions
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
Nov 7 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO) reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly funds from operations, helped partly by gains from better valuation of its properties.
The FFO, a key measure of profitability for real estate companies, rose to C$97 million, or 37 Canadian cents a unit, in the third quarter from C$85 million, or 35 Canadian cents a unit, a year earlier.
The REIT said net income rose by C$112 million to C$168 million from last year.
Units of the Toronto-based company closed at C$24.92 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Radware announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S