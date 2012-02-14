Feb 14 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly funds from
operation, helped by an increase in net operating income.
Fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) -- a key measure
of profitability for real estate companies -- rose to C$100
million, or 36 Canadian cents a unit, from C$83 million, or 33
Canadian cents a unit, a year ago.
RioCan maintained an occupancy rate of 97.6 percent in the
quarter, the company said.
Net operating income rose C$19 million over a year ago.
Same-store and same-property net operating income went up by
about 2 percent.
Units of the Toronto-based REIT, which have gained about 10
percent in value in the last three months, closed at C$26.95 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)