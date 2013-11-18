Nov 18 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
:
* Provides an update on disposition pipeline
* Reit- has entered into a firm contract to sell 50% share in
quartiers dix/30
to its partner devimco at a sale price of $192.5 million
* Reit -says partner will assume riocan's share of
outstanding debt
on property, amoutning to $92.4 million
* Says the disposition is expected to be completed in the
fourth quarter of
2013
* Reit -has also entered into firm contract to sell
brick plaza, a
non-grocery anchored retail centre in Windsor for $1.9
million
* Says the brick plaza property will be sold free and clear of
financing
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage