MELBOURNE Nov 26 Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it is reviewing the future of its Gove alumina refinery in Australia in light of worsening market conditions, and said it has decided not to convert the plant to use gas-fired power.

"Despite considerable efforts to improve the refinery's performance, continuing low alumina prices, a high exchange rate and substantial after-tax losses for the refinery are key factors under consideration," Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement.

The comments came after a newspaper reported that the company was expected to decide as early as this week to wind down the plant.