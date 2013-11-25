MELBOURNE Nov 26 Global miner Rio Tinto
is expected to close its Gove alumina refinery
in Australia after ending talks with Australian governments over
securing gas supplies for the loss-making plant, The Australian
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said Rio is likely to decide as early as this
week to wind down the plant in the Northern Territory.
Earlier this year, Rio Tinto had lined up a deal with the
Northern Territory government to secure gas supplies for the
plant, instead of more expensive diesel, with the help of a
pipeline subsidised by the government.
However a new territory chief minister in July cut the
amount of gas that was to be set aside for the plant, looking to
ensure that Northern Territory taxpayers would not face the
potential energy shortages and higher power bills.
Due to the rising cost of diesel, unfavourable exchange
rates and weak alumina prices, the refinery has sustained heavy
losses. The plant was part of the Pacific Aluminium business
that Rio failed to sell earlier this year.
However a bauxite mining business at Gove has so far been
unaffected by the uncertain future for the refinery. Alumina is
made from bauxite and then processed into aluminium.
Rio Tinto spokesmen were not immediately available to
comment on the report.