LONDON Nov 16 Global miner Rio Tinto
, one of the world's top producers of aluminium, is set
to close its Lynemouth smelter in northeast England as rising
energy costs put pressure on aluminium margins, though it could
sell the power station at the site.
Rio -- which like other aluminium producers has found its
margins squeezed by rising input costs and falling prices --
last month signalled a major retreat from its aluminium business
putting $8 billion worth of assets up for sale.
The decision to shutter the Lynemouth smelter, which employs
515 people, follows a strategic review of options for the site.
"It is clear the smelter is no longer a sustainable business
because its energy costs are increasing significantly, due
largely to emerging legislation. We are hopeful that the power
station can remain in operation under new ownership," Jacynthe
Côté, chief executive of Rio Tinto Alcan, said.
Rio said it was in exclusive talks regarding the sale of the
power station, but gave no details. A spokesman for the company
said in August that the coal-fired power station would have to
switch to biomass generation if it was to have a long-term
future.
Aluminium prices have dropped more than 20 percent
from a 2011 peak in May.
The Lynemouth smelter had been in the process of returning
to full capacity of around 175,000 tonnes a year. Production was
curtailed around late 2008/early 2009 in response to a slump in
global demand and prices.
Most of its output is exported to mainland Europe, primarily
to Germany, ending up in a variety of uses including the
packaging, construction and automotive industries.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)