MELBOURNE Feb 9 Global miner Rio Tinto said now was not the right time to be trying to sell its Pacific Aluminium business, which it is looking to spin off after taking an $8.9 billion writedown on its aluminium business.

"At present these are tough conditions to be selling aluminium assets," Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott told reporters after the group reported its annual results. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)