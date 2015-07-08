SYDNEY, July 8 Rio Tinto said
on Wednesday it was looking to lift its market share in North
America and the Asia-Pacific region after revamping its Kitimat
aluminium smelter in western Canada to produce nearly 50 percent
more metal.
The increase in primary aluminium production at the smelter
to 420,000 tonnes per year could bite into markets also supplied
by rival Alcoa and other producers struggling with softer
revenue caused by weak prices and rising exports from China.
Aluminium generated just $1.248 billion of Rio Tinto's
$9.305 billion in underlying earnings last year. Iron ore is the
company's main profit driver.
Weak aluminum prices have taken more of a toll on pure
aluminium companies such as Alcoa, which releases second-quarter
results later on Wednesday.
Top producer Rusal of Russia said in April it might
idle 200,000 tonnes of capacity, while Alcoa said the month
before it was reviewing 500,000 tonnes of smelting
capacity.
Last week Alcoa said it would permanently close its Pocos de
Caldas smelter in Brazil.
More than half of the analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters
StarMine have cut second-quarter revenue and profit expectations
for Alcoa in the past two weeks. Its stock has fallen more than
30 percent this year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has cut its 2015 average
aluminium price forecast by 3.3 percent to $1,742 per tonne for
2015 and by 3.4 percent to $1,788 in 2016.
Rio Tinto said it was preparing to make its first shipments
from Kitimat since conducting extensive modernisation work on
the 60-year-old smelter.
The company predicts that at the new capacity of 420,000
tonnes, Kitimat will become one of the world's lowest-cost
facilities of its kind.
Located in British Columbia, the smelter was "well placed to
supply Asia-Pacific and North American markets", Rio Tinto
aluminium head Alf Barrios said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
Rio Tinto is targeting production of 3.3 million tonnes of
aluminium worldwide in 2015.
With the closure of the smelter in Brazil, Alcoa's smelting
capacity has been reduced to 3.4 million tonnes.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alan Raybould)