SYDNEY Nov 26 Rio Tinto is
poised to approve its long-stalled $1 billion South of Embley
bauxite expansion project as early as this week, the Australian
Financial Review said on Thursday.
The Anglo-Australian miner expects the return on the
project in Weipa in Australia's Queensland state to be
comparable to its lucrative Pilbara iron ore operations - that
is, greater than 20 percent, it said.
The project has been plagued by delayed approvals and
environmental opposition.
Rio Tinto is expected to announce as early as this week that
it will pursue the project, according to the report.
South of Embley is critical to extending the life of Rio
Tinto's bauxite mining business in the region.
Bauxite is required to make aluminium.
