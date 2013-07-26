* Government plan to supply gas to Gove alumina plant off table

* N. Territory govt says new plan would save money, keep plant open

* NT govt says it has entered fresh talks with Rio Tinto

SYDNEY, July 26 Australia's Northern Territory government said it would not back a deal to supply gas to Rio Tinto's Gove alumina refinery, offering an alternative plan but possibly leaving the plant without cheaper fuel to stay in business.

Earlier this year, the government offered 300 petajoules of gas over 10 years from domestic supply to save the loss-making refinery operated by Rio Tinto subsidiary Pacific Aluminium.

Rio Tinto had threatened to close the refinery due to high operating costs and market pressures unless it could find sources to replace expensive diesel with natural gas.

The government said it was now in talks with Rio Tinto on an alternative fuel plan to keep the 2.5 million-tonnes-per-year refinery open.

"We are talking to Pacific Aluminium about them using a dual fuel option that would see the Gove Alumina refinery operate on a combination of heavy fuel oil and natural gas for 15 years," Northern Territory's chief minister Adam Giles said.

The original deal was orchestrated in February under the previous chief minister, Terry Mills, amid criticism it would effectively require local taxpayers to underwrite much of the construction costs of a pipeline necessary to transport the gas to the remote Gove.

Mills was replaced by Giles, a political adversary, shortly after the agreement with Rio Tinto.

The company said at the time that important steps were still needed to ensure the refinery's future.

Comment from Rio Tinto or Pacific Aluminium was not immediately available.

Northern Territory taxpayers would be facing the possibility of energy shortages and higher electricity bills under the earlier plan, Giles said.

"The original proposal by Pacific Aluminium was always conditional on a rigorous due diligence process and unfortunately the results have revealed unacceptable risk to the NT economy and taxpayers," Giles said.

The refinery, which employs roughly 1,400 workers, operates on diesel, which is too expensive given the heavy losses it incurs owing to a weak alumina market, according to Rio Tinto.

Sourcing gas instead would require an estimated A$1.2 billion ($1.10 billion) in new pipeline and gas conversion work in the remote region in Australia's far north, designed to eventually enable Italian-owned ENI to ship gas to the refinery from its Blacktip field in Australia.

Due to the rising cost of fuel, coupled with unfavourable exchange rates and alumina prices, the refinery has sustained heavy losses. Analysts estimate the plant loses up to A$30 million per month.

An accompanying bauxite mining business run by Pacific Aluminium at the Gove site was so far unaffected by the uncertain future of the refinery. Alumina is made from bauxite and then processed into aluminium.

A temporary shutdown for maintenance would reduce alumina production by 700,000 tonnes in 2013, Rio Tinto said on July 16.

Bauxite production would remain level, with exports increased to offset lower shipments to the refinery, it said.