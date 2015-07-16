SYDNEY, July 16 Rio Tinto
second-quarter commodities production and 2015 guidance below:
Figures represent Rio Tinto's share of production unless
otherwise stated.
2015 2015 2014 2015
Q2 Q1 Q2 Guidance
Alumina 1,925 1,896 1,934 8,000
('000 t)
Aluminium 818 809 817 3,300
('000 t)
Bauxite 10,695 10,484 10,144 43,000
('000 t)
Hard 2,101 2,002 1,828 7,400
coking coal
('000 t)
Mined copper 134.3 144.1 164.8 500,000-535,000
Refined copper 59.9 68.2 94.6 190,000-220,000
Iron ore 63,892 59,412 57,530 #340,000
('000 t)
Total Q2 iron ore was 79.7 million tonnes on 100 pct basis.
#Iron ore guidance on 100 percent basis
Source: Rio Tinto
