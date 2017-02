MELBOURNE Sep 1 Global miner Rio Tinto has snared the former chief financial officer of arch rival BHP Billiton as the latest appointment to the board, it said on Thursday.

Rio Tinto named Chris Lynch, an Australian who also formerly headed BHP's carbon steel materials division, as a non-executive director.

Lynch left BHP in 2007 after being passed over for the top job and is now chief executive of toll road operator Transurban Group . (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)