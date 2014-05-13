(Move production in headline)

* Rio tinto announced a major milestone for australia's largest integrated mining project, with its pilbara iron ore system of mines, rail and ports reaching a run rate of 290 million tonnes a year (mt/a), two months ahead of schedule.

* Early completion of expansion has added significant value to pilbara operations, with continued ramp-up of system contributing to record q1 production achieved this year

* Focused on next phase of expansion towards 360 mt/a

* Ceo says infrastructure is on schedule for completion in a little over 12 months

* Majority of low-cost growth will be delivered in next two years with mine production of more than 330 million tonnes in 2015

* 360 mt/a infrastructure will be completed by end of first half of 2015, and mine production capacity will increase by more than 60 million tonnes a year between 2014 and 2017