* Approves $211 million study funding
* Approves $1.1 billion for commitments for early works,
equipment
* First shipment of ore due by mid-2015
LONDON, Oct 18 Global miner Rio Tinto
has approved an additional $1.3 billion of funding for its
Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, accelerating development of
the mine and pressing ahead with plans that will see the first
shipment of ore by mid-2015.
Rio said on Tuesday it had approved $211 million for
continued studies and $1.117 billion for early works and the
procurement of long-lead items, usually heavy machinery that
often has to be ordered years in advance, even for major
projects.
The additional funds bring the total amount spent or
committed to the project by Rio to $3 billion.
The miner, the world's second-largest iron ore producer
behind Brazil's Vale , said work was progressing on
obtaining regulatory approvals with its project partner, China's
Chalco , which will trigger the creation of a joint
venture and an earn-in payment of $1.35 billion.
The infrastructure investment framework for the project is
expected to be finalised in early 2012, triggering the
government's requirement to contribute its share of
infrastructure expenditure incurred to date. Of the $3 billion
spent by Rio to date, a third is infrastructure.
"This funding highlights Rio Tinto's commitment to honouring
the settlement agreement reached with the Government of Guinea
in April this year, and maintains the rapid build-up of
in-country infrastructure in order to deliver first shipments of
ore by mid-2015," Sam Walsh, Rio Tinto's chief executive Iron
Ore and Australia said.
