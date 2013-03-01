LONDON, March 1 Global miner Rio Tinto
has appointed investment banks Credit Suisse and CIBC
to sell its majority stake in Canada's largest iron ore
producer, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Rio - the world's second-largest producer of iron ore - has
been focusing on its core assets at a time of sluggish demand
and weaker prices. Its new chief executive said last month the
company would look for value from non-core operations.
The company already has several assets on the block,
including its diamonds arm and aluminium assets in Australia and
New Zealand.
Rio owns 59 percent of Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC). The
Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter,
said an eventual price tag could be over $1.7 billion.
"For Rio, it makes sense. They tried to sell it six years
ago, and it has never been a core asset. Now is not a bad time
to sell," one of the sources told Reuters.
While iron ore assets up for sale are plentiful at a time of
rising costs and uncertain economic prospects, few of these are
producing. IOC, however, has been producing since 1954.
Rio's move to sell its IOC stake follows steelmaker
ArcelorMittal's sale of a 15 percent stake in one of its iron
ore operations in Canada earlier this year, raising $1.1 bilion
to help pay off debt. Arcelor sold the stake to a consortium
including South Korean steelmaker POSCO.
The shares in IOC not owned by Rio are held by Mitsubishi,
which has a 26 percent stake, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Income Corporation.
A Rio spokesman declined to comment.