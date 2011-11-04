* Rio Chairman says growth in China is visibly slowing

* Rio says Chinese demand should remain strong, debt still low

* Rio shares up 4.5 pct, beating broader market (Adds details)

SYDNEY, Nov 4 Global miner Rio Tinto sought on Friday to brush off fears of a global economic slowdown and softening demand for industrial commodities in China, Rio's biggest market, where it said the economy should remain resilient.

Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis said that China's economic growth is visibly slowing, but it would remain fairly resilient to even quite a sharp correction in developed economies.

"While the declining prospects in the west will undoubtedly contribute to the Chinese slowdown, domestic demand including domestic consumer demand remains strong," Du Plessis said in a presentation to business leaders in Sydney.

Despite concerns about risks in China's formal and informal banking sectors, overall debt levels remained manageable, he said.

"That is why at Rio we continue to believe that China would be fairly resilient to even a quite sharp correction in the OECD economies," he said.

China has been raising interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratios to fight inflation and rein in borrowing, policies Premier Wen Jiabao has vowed will remain Beijing's top priority .

A by-product of the strategy has been a slowing in new purchases of imports such as iron ore and copper, key revenue-getters for Rio.

Iron ore -- Rio is the world's no. Two producer of iron ore after Brazil's Vale -- has been particularly hard-hit, dropping in value by a third in about a month.

Rio Tinto is accelerating a plan to lift output by 50 percent to 333 million tonnes a year by 2015.

