SYDNEY, June 12 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is bidding for a 29 percent stake in Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied unit, valued at an estimated $2 billion, two sources familiar with the process said.

It will be up against China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, India's Aditya Birla Group and Coal India, which are also eying bids for the stake in Coal & Allied and the Clermont mine that Rio has put up for sale.

