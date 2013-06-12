Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SYDNEY, June 12 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is bidding for a 29 percent stake in Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied unit, valued at an estimated $2 billion, two sources familiar with the process said.
It will be up against China's state-owned Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, India's Aditya Birla Group and Coal India, which are also eying bids for the stake in Coal & Allied and the Clermont mine that Rio has put up for sale.
Marubeni declined to comment. (Reporting by Jackie Range in SYDNEY and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.