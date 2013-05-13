By Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton
| NEW YORK/SINGAPORE
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE May 13 Rio Tinto Ltd
has started scouting the North American spot
market for copper concentrate for its Kennecott copper smelter
in Utah as it tries to recover from a devastating landslide at
its nearby mine, sources said.
Rio has been forced to look for third-party concentrate for
Kennecott, its largest copper smelter and the second-largest
copper producer in the United States, after a devastating
landslide last month shuttered the company's nearby Bingham
Canyon mine, four sources familiar with the matter said.
Bingham supplies Kennecott with concentrate, an intermediate
product that smelters use to make refined metals.
Rio restarted delivering ore to its concentrator on April
27, but it has warned it will lose 150,000 tonnes of mined
output and 100,000 tonnes of metal due to the landslide.
That is equivalent to 92 percent of Kennecott's mined output
last year and 61 percent of its metal production.
According to early plans, the company wants to partially
offset the loss of internal feed by buying 30,000 dry tonnes of
third-party concentrate each month from June until October, four
traders with knowledge of the matter said.
While that is not significant tonnage for the global
concentrate market, and Kennecott does sometimes use third-party
feed, such large purchases over a prolonged period are rare,
traders said.
"It supplements the small amount (of concentrate) they're
producing themselves so the smelter can operate at a reduced
capacity. At least it's producing some metal," said a trader
familiar with the matter.
A spokesman confirmed the company is looking for new
concentrate supplies, but declined to comment on contracts under
discussion as they are commercially confidential.
"With reduced volumes, we have said that we would be seeking
additional sources of concentrate for the downstream operations
to supplement internal concentrate production," the spokesman
said in an email.
Last month, Rio issued "force majeure" notices on copper
cathode sales, warning customers that supplies would continue in
the short term, but the timing of future shipments was
uncertain. That remains in place, the spokesman said on Monday.
SPOT AVAILABILITY
After securing an initial quantity of raw material in recent
weeks, Rio is now assessing availability and the logistics of
buying more in the United States and Canada.
Some traders questioned whether there would be enough spot
material available given that most smelters tie up their needs
with miners or traders in annual contracts.
The entry of a major regional smelter in the spot market for
at least six months could also put pressure on the fees paid by
miners to smelters to process copper concentrate into metal,
some traders said.
"There's just not enough material," said a second U.S.
trader.
Some played down the impact while India's biggest smelter
owned by Sterlite Industries is shut and is not buying
concentrate.
Spot treatment and refining charges (TR/RCs) have risen
since the closure.
The global benchmark for annual contracts for 2013 is $70 a
tonne and 7 cents a lb, up 10 percent from last year.
Ore is extracted through mining and crushed to remove waste,
increase the metal content and create a liquid concentrate that
is then used in the smelting process to make metal.