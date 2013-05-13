By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK May 13 Rio Tinto Ltd
has started scouting the North American spot market for copper
concentrate for its Kennecott copper smelter in Utah as it
tries to recover from a devastating landslide at its nearby
mine, sources said.
Rio has been forced to look for third-party concentrate for
Kennecott, its largest copper smelter and the second-largest
copper producer in the United States, after a devastating
landslide last month shuttered the company's nearby Bingham
Canyon mine, four sources familiar with the matter said.
Bingham supplies Kennecott with concentrate, an intermediate
product that smelters use to make refined metals.
Rio restarted delivering ore to its concentrator on April
27, but it has warned it will lose 150,000 tonnes of mined
output and 100,000 tonnes of metal due to the landslide.
That is 92 percent of Kennecott's mined output last year and
61 percent of its metal production.
According to early plans, the company wants to partially
offset the loss of internal feed by buying 30,000 dry tonnes of
third-party concentrate each month from June until October, four
traders with knowledge of the matter said.
While that is not significant tonnage for the global
concentrate market, and Kennecott does sometimes use external
feed, such large purchases over a prolonged period are rare,
traders said.
"It supplements the small amount (of concentrate) they're
producing themselves so the smelter can operate at a reduced
capacity," said a trader familiar with the matter.
A spokesman confirmed the company is looking for new
concentrate supplies, but declined to comment on contracts under
discussion as they are commercially confidential.
"With reduced volumes, we have said that we would be seeking
additional sources of concentrate for the downstream operations
to supplement internal concentrate production," he said in an
email.
Last month, Rio issued "force majeure" notices on copper
cathode sales, warning customers that supplies would continue in
the short term, but timings of future shipments were uncertain.
That remains in place, the spokesman said on Monday.
The force majeure has already affected the physical cathode
market as fabricators, which use the metal for plumbing and
wiring, snap up raw material for fear of supply problems.
Spot premiums paid on top of the London Metal Exchange price
for physical delivery to the Midwest have risen to
between 6 and 7 cents per lb from 5 and 6 cents previously.
Some said traders talked up end-user worries and said South
American imports would offset lost domestic supply. Industrial
demand has improved recently, albeit from low levels, on signs
of a recovery in construction.
Reaction was all the more extreme because most end users
have only a little stock on hand to keep the cost of financing
the metal at a minimum.
But Kennecott's problems have also exacerbated increasing
regional tightness caused by trading houses locking up metal to
earn lucrative warehouse rentals and premiums that users must
pay to take delivery.
LME-registered copper in New Orleans has more than tripled
to 176,050 tonnes since December and represents almost a third
of total exchange copper inventory.
"It's possible people are pre-empting tightness from the
shutdown, but I think it's also because everything's gone to New
Orleans," a physical trader said.
SPOT AVAILABILITY
After securing an initial quantity of raw material in recent
weeks, Rio is assessing availability and the logistics of buying
more in the United States and Canada.
Some traders questioned whether there would be enough spot
material available given that most smelters secure their needs
with miners or traders in annual contracts.
The entry of a major smelter for at least six months could
also put pressure on the fees paid by miners to smelters to
process copper concentrate into metal, traders said.
"There's just not enough material," said a third trader.
Some played down the impact while India's biggest smelter
owned by Sterlite Industries is shut and is not buying
concentrate.
The global benchmark for annual contracts for 2013 is $70 a
tonne and 7 cents a lb, up 10 percent from last year.