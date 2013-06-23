SYDNEY, June 24 Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it has scrapped the planned sale of its diamonds business, valued in its books at $1.3 billion, amid a slide in global financial markets and a tough environment for commodity asset sales.

Rio's diamonds business, based in Australia, Canada and Zimbabwe, was up for sale along with several coal and copper assets as the company increased its focus on cost controls and improving returns to shareholders.

"We have valuable, high-quality diamonds businesses that are well positioned to capitalise on the positive market outlook," Rio Tinto Diamonds & Minerals chief executive Alan Davies said in a statement on Monday.

"After considering a number of alternative strategic ownership options it is clear the best path to generate maximum value for our shareholders is to retain these businesses."