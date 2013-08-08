MELBOURNE Aug 8 Global miner Rio Tinto
signalled it has given up hope of ditching its Pacific
Aluminium business, as it reported an 18 percent drop in
first-half underlying earnings, hit by weaker iron ore, copper
and coal prices.
Rio put Pacific Aluminium - which houses five aluminium
smelters, a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Australia and
New Zealand - on the block in 2011, but has failed to find a
buyer and decided not to pursue a spin-off to shareholders.
"Following a comprehensive review we have also determined
that the divestment of Pacific Aluminium for value is not
possible in the current environment and it will be reintegrated
into the Rio Tinto Alcan group," Chief Executive Sam Walsh said
in a statement.
Underlying earnings fell to $4.23 billion in the six months
to June from $5.15 billion a year earlier, exactly in line with
analysts' forecasts.
It raised its dividend 15 percent to 83.5 cents, compared
with analysts' consensus forecast of 84 cents.
Rio's shares have fallen 11 percent this year, heavily
underperforming a 7.8 percent gain in the broader market
on worries about slowing growth in China, a potential oversupply
of iron ore and the company's loss-making alumininum operations.