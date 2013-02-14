BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net result swings to profit of CHF 0.3 mln
* FY sales of 189.5 million Swiss francs ($186.59 million) up 4.9 percent on the previous year (2015: 180.6 million francs)
LONDON Feb 14 Rio Tinto: * Rio tinto CFO no immediate likelihood rio will return cash to shareholders
through buybacks * Rio tinto CFO says "serious" about the idea of returning cash to
shareholders,just not immediate prospect * Rio tinto CEO says not spending any time looking at potential acquisitions,
"not on my radar screen" * Rio tinto CEO says engaging with mongolian government on oyu tolgoi
investment agreement, "optimistic" rio can defend position
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.