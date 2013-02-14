LONDON Feb 14 Rio Tinto: * Rio tinto CFO no immediate likelihood rio will return cash to shareholders

through buybacks * Rio tinto CFO says "serious" about the idea of returning cash to

shareholders,just not immediate prospect * Rio tinto CEO says not spending any time looking at potential acquisitions,

"not on my radar screen" * Rio tinto CEO says engaging with mongolian government on oyu tolgoi

investment agreement, "optimistic" rio can defend position