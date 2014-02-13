MELBOURNE Feb 13 Rio Tinto is not planning to change its cost-cutting target of $3 billion by the end of 2014, having exceeded its target in 2013, chief executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.

"Now's not the time to create distraction for the organisation. It is a time for stabilisation. You don't want to rock the boat," Walsh told reporters after the group reported a stronger-than-expected 10 percent rise in annual underlying earnings.